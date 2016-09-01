SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korea's E-Land Group will sell clothing brand Teenie Weenie to China's V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd for around 1 trillion won ($895.42 million), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

