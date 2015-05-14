HONG KONG May 14 E-Mart Co Ltd,
South Korea's largest hypermarket operator, and department store
operator Shinsegae Co plan to sell an up to $619
million stake in insurer Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet for
the transaction.
E-Mart and Shinsegae are offering 6 million shares of
Samsung Life in an indicative range of 108,500 won to 112,500
won each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is
equivalent to a discount of up to 6.9 percent to Thursday's
close of 116,500 won.
E-mart and Shinsegae didn't immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Joyce
Lee in SEOUL; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)