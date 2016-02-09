LONDON Feb 9 Utility E.ON and charity
Age UK are scrapping an energy payment plan which is being
examined by British regulators after a newspaper said it
over-charged elderly customers.
E.ON said on Tuesday the organisations - which deny the
allegations - had agreed by mutual consent to stop offering the
package to new and renewing E.ON customers.
Britain's energy regulator said on Thursday it had started
gathering information about E.ON's pricing practices in gaining
new customers through the partnership with Age UK.
That followed a report in the Sun newspaper which said
German utility E.ON's UK subsidiary paid Age UK, which supports
elderly people, 6 million pounds ($8.6 million) a year in a
partnership that promoted higher-priced tariffs.
"Both organisations retain confidence in the tariff offered
to customers," E.ON said in a statement on Tuesday.
"However, due to continued speculation regarding the
partnership, both organisations feel it is right to pause and
reflect on the best way for both parties to achieve their shared
goal of helping customers," it added.
E.ON said customers on existing Age UK Enterprises tariffs
were unaffected by this move and could continue until their
contract end date or move without penalty between E.ON tariffs
at any point.
($1 = 0.6953 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)