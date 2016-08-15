(Adds quotes from SSE, EDF Energy, Scottish Power)
By Nerijus Adomaitis
Aug 15 British gas suppliers may have to
compensate hundreds of their customers who were overcharged
because of a mix-up involving metric and imperial measurements,
with one having paid too much for 15 years.
German utility E.ON, the first utility to admit
the mistake, said it would compensate around 350 residential and
business consumers in Britain. The company confirmed there was
one example which had gone on for 15 years, but said most
involved shorter periods.
"Each case is being dealt with on an individual basis," E.ON
spokesman Scott Somerville said, declining to say how much the
problems would cost the company.
Rivals Scottish Power, EDF Energy and SSE
also indicated that small numbers of their customers
could have been affected.
"It was generally because customers with a metric meter had
been registered as having an imperial meter or vice versa," E.ON
said in a statement.
"This mistake meant ...customers either being overcharged or
undercharged."
The errors further dent the image of the supply industry
after a two-year investigation found that providers have
overcharged customers because of uncompetitive standard energy
tariffs.
E.ON said it would compensate around 350 customers in full
and pay interest. About 250 households who had been undercharged
would not be asked to pay anything.
"It's good to see that E.ON is doing the right and fair
thing, by coming forward and compensating its affected
customers, and other suppliers should follow suit," said Margot
James, the minister responsible for small business.
UK energy market regulator Ofgem said the number of
customers affected was "very small". Ofgem has asked other gas
suppliers to check their systems and to report back by the end
of the week.
There were around 21 million domestic gas consumers in
Britain in March, and E.ON had 11 percent retail market share,
Ofgem's data showed.
"It's an industry wide issue," said an official at one
British utility.
Scottish Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola, said the company
believed about 100 customers out of 2.2 million could be
affected.
"We are now in the process of directly contacting these
customers, and ensuring that any overpayments can be corrected,"
a spokesman for the utility said.
French-owned EDF Energy, another gas supplier, said it has
been working with Ofgem and the industry to agree a consistent
approach to resolve the issue "for the very small number of
affected gas customers".
SSE said its initial analysis suggested only around 0.01
percent of its gas customers were affected.
