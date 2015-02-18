* E.ON has 47.2 percent in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze
* Firm operates the region's only underground gas storage
* Infrastructure fund Marguerite seen as a potential buyer
RIGA, Feb 18 Germany's E.ON has found
a buyer for its 47.2 percent stake in Lavian gas utility
Latvijas Gaze, relieving the government from the need
to step in, the Baltic country's prime minister said on
Wednesday.
Latvijas Gaze, which operates the region's only undeground
gas storage, has a monopoly to transport and to sell natural
gas, but the government plans to split the utility to meet
European Union rules.
Russia's Gazprom, which supplies all natural gas to the
Baltic state, has a 34 percent stake in the utility, while
Latvian gas trader Itera Latvija owns another 16 percent.
Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma told LNT
television the government was no longer considering buying the
stake as E.ON had found a buyer which seemed to be acceptable.
"There is a buyer, which, as much as is known, might be
acceptable," Straujuma said.
She declined to reveal the buyer's name or any other
details, but sources familiar with the sales process told
Reuters that infrastructure investment fund Marguerite was a
potential buyer.
Juris Savickis, the chief executive of Itera Latvija who met
with the fund's representatives earlier in February, told
Latvian weekly Ir that the fund was ready to buy.
"They are ready to buy (E.ON's stake), I've got that
impression," Savickis was quoted as saying.
The Luxembourg-headquartered fund has declined to comment,
while E.ON was not immediately available. Latvia's economy
ministry also declined to comment.
Latvian officials have previously said the price of over 200
million euros ($227 million) asked by E.ON for the stake was too
high for the government.
E.ON's stake in Latvijas Gaze is worth around 175 million
euros at current market prices, according to Reuters
calculations.
The German utility has already sold its stakes in Latvian,
Estonian and Finnish gas utilities as part of ongoing
divestments in Europe.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
