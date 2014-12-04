(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )

By Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies

FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 4 E.ON's move to spin off its power plants, aimed at ridding it of billions of euros in losses, could turn Germany's top utility into a takeover target for deep-pocketed infrastructure investors keen on the steady returns of its power and gas grids.

The spin-off marks a fundamental shift in how utilities brace themselves for the future as they move away from struggling power plants and towards renewables and energy efficiency in a bid to boost declining profits.

The new E.ON, dubbed "clean and green" by analysts at UBS, will be smaller and its business based on fast-growing renewables. But it's the company's regulated gas and power distribution assets that are certain to grab investors' attention, several banking and industry sources told Reuters.

Keen on regulated energy assets' predictable cash streams, infrastructure investors such as Macquarie, First State Investments and Borealis have been snapping up power and gas grids across Europe for the past four years.

Spinning off power plants will free E.ON from a burden that may have scared off potential buyers in the past, the sources said, adding European utilities were less likely to show interest as they struggle with billions of euros in debt.

"Although we haven't seen an asset this large so far, it's certainly not too big to be acquired," one source at a major infrastructure investor said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"There is super-abundance of capital," he added, pointing to billions of euros in cash pension funds and infrastructure funds are desperate to invest in times of record-low interest rates.

Following the spin-off in 2016, nearly two thirds of E.ON's profits will come from distribution assets - grids whose returns are set by regulators and usually move within the mid to high single-digit percentage range.

Roughly a quarter will come from end-customer services and the rest from solar and wind power, the fastest-growing sector within the energy industry.

"The bottom line is that pension funds could certainly live with this kind of earnings profile," said Torsten Graf, fund manager at Frankfurt-based MainFirst and a holder of 61,000 E.ON shares.

Macquarie declined to comment. First State and Borealis were not immediately available for comment.

E.ON OR E.OFF?

With a market capitalisation of close to 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) and about the same amount in net debt, E.ON - formed by the merger of industrial giants VEBA and VIAG in 2000 - was so far considered by analysts as too vast.

Europe's fourth-largest utility by market value and the world's biggest by sales, E.ON owns numerous activities that include thousands of megawatts of coal, gas and nuclear plants, country units in Russia, Brazil and Turkey as well as solar and wind capacity.

With the spin-off, that will change.

"By taking this radical step, E.ON anticipated what a potential activist shareholder would have asked for in return for making an offer," said a banker close to E.ON, declining to be named.

Macquarie estimates that under the new set-up E.ON will have an equity value of 19.6 billion euros and net debt of about 18.6 billion, with an enterprise value to forecast core earnings (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 8.4, a premium to E.ON's current 7.8 as well as to the 6.9 of its biggest European peers.

The company will own 4.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity, equal to about four nuclear plants, control more than 1 million kilometres in distribution grids in Europe and have 33 million customers.

Core earnings of the future E.ON group are expected to grow by nearly a fifth to 5.5 billion euros by 2020, according to Deutsche Bank estimates.

In contrast, the unit to be spun off is seen trading at a much lower 5.6 times EV/EBITDA, mainly due to concerns over the quality of its assets, most notably 51 GW of conventional generation capacity, that have earned it the label of a "bad utility".

Power plants have been badly hit by a 60-percent plunge in wholesale prices since 2008, a result of overcapacity and a massive increase in renewable capacity across Europe.

Bankers estimate that even though the unit to be spun off will be initially debt-free, it will have a much harder time attracting investors, mainly due to the 14.5 billion euros in provisions it will have to shoulder for nuclear decommissioning.

"It's like having two children, one is really smart, one is dumb and sending the stupid kid to (play in) the street," one of the bankers said.

($1 = 0.8109 euro) (Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Susan Thomas)