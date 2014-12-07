FRANKFURT Dec 7 German utility E.ON
is open to talks with the government about forming a public
foundation to fund the decommissioning of the country's nuclear
plants, its chief executive told a German magazine.
Sources told Reuters in May that utilities and the
government were in talks about handing responsibility for
dismantling the plants to a 'bad bank' for nuclear energy to
meet a 2022 deadline set by the government after the Fukushima
disaster in Japan three years ago.
"If the government came to this conclusion tomorrow ... we
wouldn't refuse to enter such a discussion," E.ON's Johannes
Teyssen told Der Spiegel in an interview published on Sunday.
"But so far we haven't received an invitation."
The four nuclear operators in Germany -- E.ON, RWE
, EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall --
have made provisions of about 36 billion euros ($44 billion) for
plant decommissioning and disposal of nuclear waste.
Teyssen's comments follow E.ON's decision a week ago to spin
off its thermal power plants, raising fears that German
taxpayers may end up footing a portion of the multibillion-euro
bill for closing down nuclear plants.
The company said that the roughly 14.5 billion euros in
provisions it made for nuclear dismantling would move to the new
entity, which will mainly consist of ailing coal, gas and
nuclear power plants.
Germany's utilities have filed several lawsuits connected to
the country's energy policy, most notably against its decision
to shut down all nuclear reactors by 2022.
E.ON has said it is suing for 8 billion euros, while RWE is
seeking more than 2 billion euros, according to sources familiar
with the matter. Vattenfall is claiming 4.7 billion euros, a
German government source said in October.
($1 = 0.8141 euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Goodman)