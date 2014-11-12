FRANKFURT Nov 12 Germany's largest utility E.ON posted a 7 percent profit drop in the first nine months of the year, blaming low wholesale prices, excess renewable capacity as well as a weak rouble that hit its Russian business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 6.64 billion euros ($8.29 billion) in the January-September period, beating the 6.44 billion euros average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

