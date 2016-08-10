A hot air balloon with the logo of German energy giant E.ON flies at dawn in Ronda, southern Spain, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

FRANKFURT Germany's largest utility E.ON warned of more big writedowns at the power plant and energy trading business it plans to spin off, stoking fears of a capital increase to support its balance sheet.

Germany's big centralised power producers have been hammered by the rise of renewable energy, plunging wholesale prices and the government's plan to abandon nuclear power by 2022.

E.ON is now seeking to spin off most of its nuclear, gas and coal-fired plants and its energy trading activities to focus instead on faster growing renewables, networks and services operations.

E.ON said the spin-off plan remained on track for next month and would free up cash for the businesses it wants to expand.

Impairment charges on generation and gas storage assets and provisions for contingent losses of 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) sent E.ON to a first-half net loss of 3.03 billion euros, the company said on Wednesday.

The latest charges push impairments taken by E.ON on its power and gas plants since 2014 above 18 billion euros, driven mainly by the lower wholesale power prices.

Shares in E.ON were down 5.4 percent by 0935 GMT and the biggest loser among German blue-chips, which were down 0.2 percent. The losses were driven by fears of further impairments and the potential need to raise fresh capital.

"A capital increase appears obvious," Ingo Becker, head of utilities at Kepler Cheuvreux, said in a note following the news, keeping a "reduce" rating on E.ON shares.

E.ON CFO Michael Sen said that further charges might follow once the new business -- Uniper -- is listed, as the group's book value of about 12 billion euros would have to be brought in line with its expected market value, which analysts put at about 5 billion.

The parts of the business which will remain with E.ON after the split generated adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.7 billion euros in the first half, up by 15 percent.

E.ON has appointed Citigroup to manage the expected sale of Uniper shares that E.ON shareholders will automatically receive as part of the spin-off. The name Uniper stands for "unique performance".

($1 = 0.8974 euros)

