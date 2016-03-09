* E.ON net loss more than doubles to 7 bln euros
* Points to 8.8 bln euros in writedowns
* Also flags lower dividends, profits in future
* Shares down 0.7 pct
(Recasts, adds CFO comments on dividend, updates shares)
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
ESSEN, Germany, March 9 E.ON,
Germany's largest utility, posted a record loss for the second
year in a row following asset writedowns totalling more than
half its market value and prepared investors for lower payouts
as it conserves cash to fund future growth.
Germany's traditional power companies such as E.ON and rival
RWE have been hammered by the effects of a surge in
renewable energy, plunging wholesale electricity prices and the
country's plans to abandon nuclear power.
"Our future dividend policy must reflect the current market
environment," Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told reporters
on Wednesday.
"The 0.50 euros per share we will pay for 2015 doesn't
(reflect it)."
E.ON said it will update markets on its future dividend
policy at the end of April, along with giving financial details
on the planned listing of its struggling power plant business
and energy trading activities.
E.ON, in the process of spinning off its power generation
and energy trading business into a new publicly traded company
called Uniper, said its net loss more than doubled to 7 billion
euros ($7.7 billion) in 2015, from 3.16 billion euros in 2014.
Analysts had, on average, expected a net loss of 6.48
billion euros.
"It's all about the outlook. And since it's not great,
investors are concerned that dividends will fall, too," a trader
said.
Shares in E.ON were down 0.7 percent at 1130 GMT and have
lost more than 40 percent of their value over the past 12
months.
As a response to the crisis in its industry, E.ON wants to
spin off its energy trading and most of its power generation, to
focus on renewables, networks and services.
E.ON also warned future profits and cash flows were expected
to decline further amid worsening conditions in the power
sector.
"The course ahead will be tougher and longer than
anticipated," Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said.
E.ON blamed 8.8 billion euros in writedowns on its power
plants, most of which have slid into loss as they no longer run
the hours necessary to turn a profit, being increasingly
replaced by solar and wind power.
The group said its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could decline by more
than a fifth this year to between 6 and 6.5 billion euros.
This outlook will have to be adjusted following the listing
of Uniper, expected for the second half of the year, E.ON said,
adding it would be significantly lower as a result.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna and Vera Eckert; Editing
by Keith Weir)