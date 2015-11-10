* E.ON to post 9-mth net loss of at least 5 bln eur-sources
* Would be biggest ever loss since group's creation in 2000
* E.ON to publish nine-month results on Wednesday
* Expects "mid-single-digit billion euro" loss in 2015
* Shares fall 2.2 pct
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Nov 10 Germany's largest
utility E.ON will post the biggest net loss in its
history when it presents results on Wednesday, three people
familiar with the situation told Reuters, hit by massive
writedowns on its power plants and oil and gas business.
E.ON, along with its German peers, has been reeling from a
prolonged industry crisis that has seen wholesale power prices
plunge and coal- and gas-fired power plants replaced by solar
and wind energy.
Impairment charges of about 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion)
on E.ON's German generation business as well as its oil and gas
unit will push its net loss to at least 5 billion euros for the
first nine months of the year, the sources said, the biggest
ever loss for the group.
E.ON warned in September it would post a full-year net loss
that would be a "mid-single-digit billion-euro" figure due to
big writedowns, which analysts were expecting in the third
quarter. But it didn't give details, such as in which parts of
the business it would book the impairments.
"E.ON is pulling its skeletons out of the closet," one of
the people said. "The impairments have been long overdue."
The source added assets had plunged in value following years
of falling wholesale power prices that have pushed many power
plants into the red.
E.ON declined to comment and referred to the release of the
nine-month results, which are scheduled for Wednesday. Analysts
on average expect that core earnings have declined by a fifth in
the period.
The net loss, the second in as many years, comes after E.ON
had to backtrack on a plan to spin off its German nuclear plants
next year, bowing to political pressure to retain liability for
billions of euros of costs to dismantle them.
It would be the biggest loss since E.ON was formed by the
merger of German power groups VEBA and VIAG in 2000.
Shares in E.ON were down 2.2 percent at 1100 GMT, with some
traders noting the net loss should have no impact on the
company's plans to pay a 0.50 euros per share dividend for 2015.
"Please have in mind that E.ON calculates its dividend on
the recurrent (earnings after tax) basis that is not affected by
the impairments," a Frankfurt-based trader said.
E.ON's dividend is paid out of the group's underlying net
income, which is forecast to come in at 1.4-1.8 billion in 2015.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
