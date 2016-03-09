ESSEN, Germany, March 9 German utility E.ON
made advance sales of its central European power
production at above-market prices for most of the next three
years, raising the prospect of growing losses once the contracts
expire.
E.ON released the information along with group results for
2015, posting a record loss for the second year in a row in a
challenging market environment for fossil fuels.
Slides prepared by the company for an analysts' call showed
that it achieved prices of about 38 euros ($41.64) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) for 2016 power, around 33 euros/MWh for 2017
and about 30 euros/MWh for 2018. The price for last year's
volumes averaged 49 euros/MWh.
Once current contracts expire, the company will successively
post more losses on conventional power from coal, gas and
nuclear generation, executives said.
Rival RWE, which has been similarly affected by
slack demand and competition from renewable power in recent
years, said on Tuesday that it had sold 90 percent of 2016
output at 35 euros, more than 80 percent of 2017 volumes at
below 35 euros and 40 percent of 2018 production at around 30
euros.
European generators continuously hedge future production to
lock in prices while traders track hedging ratios to assess the
size of volumes already tied up with counterparties.
Thomson Reuters wholesale market data on Wednesday indicated
the price of German 2017 baseload power at 22.25 euros
, with power for 2018 delivery at 21.05 euros
.
E.ON reported that core earnings (EBITDA) at its E.ON Global
Commodities (EGC) arm, a barometer of health for European
wholesale energy markets, rose 110 percent year on year to 223
million euros in 2015. That was in stark contrast to the 10
percent decline of group EBITDA to 7.6 billion euros.
Board member Leonhard Birnbaum said that among the reasons
for the increase was that EGC traders had successfully traded
more gas volumes and taken advantage of price volatily.
Bernhard Reutersberg, another board member, said that E.ON's
future gas business would rest on two pillars: exploitation of
more global trade opportunities in liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and the driving forward of existing pipeline gas ventures.
E.ON, which is in the process of moving market-leading gas
infrastructure and accounts into its unit for conventional
generation and trading assets, Uniper, is also part of the Nord
Stream 2 consortium of European companies due to expand a
Russian pipeline with partner Gazprom.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)