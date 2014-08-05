FRANKFURT/MADRID Aug 5 Bidders are readying
indicative offers for the Spanish assets owned by Germany's top
utility E.ON, three sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters, adding bids would value the whole business at
about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
Parties expected to submit non-binding bids for all or parts
of E.ON's portfolio include private equity firm CVC ; a
consortium consisting of Canada's Borealis Infrastructure and
Portuguese utility EDP ; as well as a group comprising
private equity group Riverstone and Swiss energy company Alpiq
, the people said.
KKR, Macquarie and Spain's Grupo Villar Mir
are also expected to express interest, they said, adding it was
not immediately clear whether they were part of a consortium or
bidding alone.
First bids are expected to be submitted by an Aug. 11
deadline, the sources said.
E.ON, CVC, KKR, Riverstone, Macquarie, Borealis
Infrastructure, Alpiq and Grupo Villar Mir all declined to
comment.
EDP, which is 21 percent-owned by China Three Gorges, was
not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7477 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Andres
Gonzalez; Editing by Victoria Bryan)