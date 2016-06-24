DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 Uniper, the power
plant and energy trading business being spun off by Germany's
biggest utility E.ON, reiterated that it needed to
shed jobs and assets if it was to remain viable, its Chief
Executive Klaus Schaefer said.
"We must and will do whatever we can in order to persist in
a competitive environment," Schaefer told journalists late on
Thursday. "We must lower costs, slim down operations and sell
assets."
He did not rule out that the measures could include forced
layoffs, but said those would be carried out in an as much
socially acceptable way as possible.
About 53 percent of Uniper, which includes nuclear, coal-
and gas-fired power plants and energy trading, will be spun off
in the autumn.
Existing shareholders will receive one Uniper share for
every 10 E.ON shares they own.
