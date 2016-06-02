* J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, UniCredit lend it 5 bln euros

* E.ON shareholders to vote on spin-off in a week's time

* No indication of major opposition

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT, June 2 German utility E.ON's Uniper unit said on Thursday it has secured a 5 billion-euro ($5.6 billion) financing line from three big banks, a move it says shows market confidence in its future after its planned spin-off later this year.

E.ON shareholders will vote next Wednesday on the spin-off of the legacy power-plant and energy-trading operations as Uniper, while Germany's biggest utility will keep renewables and other newer business areas as its future core business.

The move is likely to be approved but the work of delivering a convincing long-term strategy to investors is just beginning.

For example, E.ON had wanted to move its atomic reactor business along with billions of euros in liabilities for cleaning up nuclear waste to Uniper, but was forced by the government to leave them with the business areas it is keeping.

"That is clearly a birth defect," said Thomas Hechtfischer of shareholder rights group DSW. He added that DSW would, however, vote in favour of the spin-off.

A Uniper spokesman said the financing announced on Thursday was evidence of growing confidence in the split - a process it launched in late 2014 to help E.ON focus on new business areas like renewables, end customer solutions, and regulated networks.

"We are pleased that we managed to get this financing sorted out so early," the spokesman said. "The capital market understands our business model and begins to trust us."

German utilities are in existential crisis, with energy prices at multi-year lows and conventional plants being squeezed out of the market by renewables amid slack demand and small retail energy margins.

Growth, even in renewables, has just been capped in new reform plans hammered out this week by the Berlin government, while nuclear liabilities will cost E.ON and its three fellow utilities 23.3 billion euros, under a separate government decision this week.

Although the liabilities were less than investors had feared, the timing and size could necessitate delays to E.ON investments, further cost cuts, or even a capital increase, top managers warned, causing share sell-offs.

Meantime, networks earnings will be cut in future years in the low interest environment, and analysts criticise low earnings transparency.

For Uniper's part, promised cost cuts, planned asset sales by 2018 and a dividend in 2016 may not sweeten the fact that coal and power prices are still at multi-year lows.

Still, investors hope the spin-off will at least increase visibility on earnings.

"The split will bring more transparency," said Thomas Deser, a senior manager at Union Investment fund, which is among the top twenty investors in E.ON.

"Depending on the focus of each of the two companies, they will be able to attract the attention of different shareholders."

($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Editing by Georgina Prodhan and William Hardy)