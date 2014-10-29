FRANKFURT/MADRID Oct 29 Germany's biggest utility E.ON is asking bidders to submit binding offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the assets are likely to fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

Potential bidders include Australia's Macquarie, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Spain's largest utility Endesa, which is controlled by Italy's Enel, the sources said.

In addition, two consortia are expected to hand in bids. First, Spain's Grupo Villar Mir has teamed up with First State Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), two of the people said.

The second consortium comprises Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural and Madrilena Red de Gas, a Spanish gas distributor owned by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, the people said, adding the unit could fetch a price of 2-2.2 billion euros.

E.ON, Macquarie, CVC, Gas Natural and Madrilena Red de Gas all declined to comment.

First State was no immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Maria Sheahan)