FRANKFURT/MADRID Oct 29 Germany's biggest
utility E.ON is asking bidders to submit binding
offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, three people familiar
with the matter told Reuters, adding the assets are likely to
fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
Potential bidders include Australia's Macquarie,
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Spain's
largest utility Endesa, which is controlled by Italy's
Enel, the sources said.
In addition, two consortia are expected to hand in bids.
First, Spain's Grupo Villar Mir has teamed up with First State
Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (CBA), two of the people said.
The second consortium comprises Spanish gas and electricity
firm Gas Natural and Madrilena Red de Gas, a Spanish
gas distributor owned by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure,
the people said, adding the unit could fetch a price of 2-2.2
billion euros.
E.ON, Macquarie, CVC, Gas Natural and Madrilena Red de Gas
all declined to comment.
First State was no immediately available for comment.
