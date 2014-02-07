Bangalore-based Neurosynaptic Communications Pvt Ltd, a provider of telehealth technologies, has received an undisclosed amount in funding from e-Zest Solutions Ltd, a global IT services organisation focused on emerging technologies.

The capital will be used to expand its R&D team and products. As part of the deal, e-Zest's president Shrikant Shingane will join Neurosynaptic's board.

Neurosynaptic was founded in 2002. Its product portfolio includes devices for telemedicine, standalone medical devices and remote weather monitoring stations. At present, it is focused on its ReMeDi and Indradhanu AWS product lines for remote healthcare and weather monitoring respectively. The firm claims that ReMeDi has been deployed at 1,600 centres at several locations across the globe, impacting healthcare in several developing countries.

"In e-Zest, we found a partner that will help us grow at an accelerated pace while preserving our commitment to customers, partners and the markets that have been responsible for our success from the start," said Sameer Sawarkar, CEO, Neurosynaptic.

Founded in 2000, e-Zest is a global IT services company that specialises in emerging technologies, including cloud, mobility, analytics and UX. The firm has offices in Pune, Bangalore and Mumbai in India and Detroit in the US. It provides solutions to companies in the manufacturing, healthcare, technology, government/public sectors and travel industries.

"By leveraging e-Zest's expertise in cloud, mobile, UX and analytics, our goal is to help ReMeDi become world leader in telehealth market," said Devendra Deshmukh, CEO, e-Zest.

Unitus Capital advised Neurosynaptic on this deal.

