NAIROBI Feb 15 East African Breweries posted on Friday a 13 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half ended December, which the company said was due to a massive jump in financing costs

The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo , said profits fell to 5.80 billion shillings ($66.40 million). Revenues rose 10 percent during the six-month period to 30.63 billion shillings.

Financing costs rose 221 percent to 2.1 billion shillings after the company borrowed 19 billion shillings to buy a 20 percent stake in Kenya Breweries limited.