NAIROBI Feb 15 East African Breweries
posted on Friday a 13 percent fall in pretax profit for the
first half ended December, which the company said was due to a
massive jump in financing costs
The company, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo
, said profits fell to 5.80 billion shillings ($66.40
million). Revenues rose 10 percent during the six-month period
to 30.63 billion shillings.
Financing costs rose 221 percent to 2.1 billion shillings
after the company borrowed 19 billion shillings to buy a 20
percent stake in Kenya Breweries limited.