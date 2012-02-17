* Interim dividend unchanged at 2.50 shillings per share

* Total revenues up 36 percent

NAIROBI Feb 17 East African Breweries , a unit of Britain's Diageo, posted a 9 percent growth in first half pretax profit to 6.67 billion shillings ($80.31 million), from the year ago period, after its total revenue shot up by 36 percent, it said on Friday.

The firm, which leads the Kenyan market with brands like Tusker beer, said regional markets like Uganda had recorded huge growth during the six months ended December.

While revenue leapt to just under 28 billion shillings, profit growth was cut by increased investments in plants, higher financing costs and a depreciation of the Kenyan currency.

It maintained its interim dividend at 2.50 shillings per share. EABL has plants in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania with distribution networks in Rwanda and South Sudan.