NAIROBI, March 23 Kenya's East African Cables posted on Friday an 80 percent jump in full-year pretax profit for 2011 to 464.8 million shillings ($5.59 million), helped by a growth in exports, the company said.

The cable manufacturer, which also operates in neighbouring Tanzania, said revenue rose 38 percent to 4.97 billion shillings, though revenue was hurt by the sharp depreciation of the shilling last year.

"However we are encouraged by the stabilisation of the economic environment," the company said.

Earnings per share climbed to 1.15 shillings from 0.89 shillings in 2010 and company declared a final dividend of 0.50 shillings per share in addition to a paid interim dividend of 0.30 shilling in the first half.

