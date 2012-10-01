(Corrects number of subscribers at Softbank and eAccess, KDDI
in paragraph 5)
TOKYO Oct 1 Japan's No.3 mobile carrier
Softbank Corp plans to buy smaller wireless company
eAccess Ltd through a share swap in a deal valued at
just under 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), the Nikkei business
daily said on its Website.
The deal would bring Softbank within striking distance of
No.2 mobile carrier KDDI Corp in terms of cellphone
users and help lower network infrastructure costs to support
Apple Inc iPhones, which both Softbank and KDDI supply
in Japan.
Neither Softbank or eAccess was immediately available for
comment. Softbank said it would hold a news conference at 0800
GMT.
Shares in eAccess jumped 26.1 percent on the Tokyo bourse
after the Nikkei report and prompted a trading suspension.
Softbank shares closed 1.8 percent lower.
Softbank and eAccess together had signed up 34.3 million
users, just shy of KDDI's 35.9 million, as of the end of August.
($1 = 77.8000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson and
Ryan Woo)