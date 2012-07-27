PARIS, July 27 European planemaker Airbus
delayed the introduction of its newest passenger jet, the
carbon-composite A350, as parent EADS unveiled
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings lifted by resilient
demand for its existing range of jetliners.
The three-month delay follows a glitch in wing production
and pushes first delivery of the all-new A350 -- Airbus' answer
to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- into the second half of
2014, with a charge of 124 million euros ($152.52 million).
The A350 will now be delivered in the second half of 2014,
EADS said in a statement with its second-quarter results on
Friday that also included an improved EADS profit target for the
year.
Presenting his first results since stepping up from the
Airbus unit to become head of Europe's largest aerospace company
in June, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said the new management
would focus on executing projects and building a global profile.