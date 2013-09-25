BEIJING, Sept 25 Airbus unveiled a short-range "regional" version of its A330-300 jet at an airshow in China on Wednesday, saying the new plane would seat 400 passengers and offer cost savings of 15 percent.

The plane maker said it designed the new jet to meet high demand in high-density short-haul markets.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Airbus would unveil such a plane at the show.