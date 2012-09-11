PARIS, Sept 11 Airbus sees demand from
Germany for more than 1,000 new passenger aircraft and
freighters over the next two decades, worth $148 billion, as
German air travel is growing, the planemaker said on the opening
day of the ILA Berlin Air Show on Tuesday.
The figures were part of the planemaker's global market
forecast which also predicted average annual traffic growth of
4.1 percent for Europe in the period while routes to the Middle
East should rise 5.4 percent and Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin
America together could grow 4.6 percent.
For Germany, new passenger and freight aircraft will include
690 single-aisle jetliners, more than 230 twin-aisle medium to
long-range wide-body planes and close to 100 very large
airliners such as the A380, Airbus said in a statement.
"German airlines will take more aircraft than any other
European country and globally is one the top five countries,"
said Chris Emerson, SVP Future Programmes and Market Strategy.
"This demand is driven by Germany's position as a major aviation
gateway for its own people and for globally connecting
passengers."