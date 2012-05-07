PARIS May 7 European planemaker Airbus took 12 new orders in April, bringing its total for the year to 112, data released on Monday showed.

Adjusted for cancellations, net orders for the year to date stood at 95 passenger jets, up 5 from the end of March.

Airbus said it had received 7 new cancellations for its top-of-the-range long-distance twinjet, the A350-1000.

The company delivered 183 aircraft in the January-April period, including five A380s, the company said in a statement.

After dominating the market for narrowbody A320-family jets in 2011 thanks to a revamp of its best-selling model, EADS subsidiary Airbus has fallen sharply behind its rival Boeing this year.