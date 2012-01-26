PARIS Jan 26 Europe's EADS
formally named Airbus chief Tom Enders on Thursday as its next
chief executive in a long-awaited reshuffle that will also see
former central banker Jean-Claude Trichet join the aerospace
company's board.
German-born Enders is due to replace France's Louis Gallois
as head of Europe's largest aerospace group, while Frenchman
Fabrice Bregier will take over Airbus, the world's largest
passenger jetmaker ahead of Boeing.
Arnaud Lagardere, son of the company's co-founder and head
of media firm Lagardere which owns a core stake,
returns as chairman -- a job he once shared under a dual
governance system scrapped in 2007 to help unit the company.
The proposed changes will take effect when Gallois steps
down at the end of his mandate at the end of May, the company
said in a statement after a board meeting.