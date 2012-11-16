By Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA Nov 16 Austria may try to cancel its $2
billion contract to buy 15 Eurofighter jets from European
aerospace group EADS or seek damages if it finds bribes
were paid as part of the deal.
"It depends on the results of the Justice Ministry's
investigations. It is a possibility and we should then examine
it," Defence Minister Norbert Darabos told Austrian ORF radio.
Authorities said last week they had raided EADS sites in
Austria, Germany and Switzerland as part of investigations into
suspected bribery, money-laundering and fraud in connection with
the 2003 deal.
Austria's economy minister said in an interview published on
Thursday that he was convinced the deal had not been clean, and
EADS, a Franco-German venture, said it was launching an external
review of its anti-corruption rules.
Austria specified at the time of the tender that the
supplier would have to guarantee counter-deals that would pour
twice the value of the jet contract into the local economy
through suppliers, related services or education projects.
Sweden's Saab and U.S. weapons maker Lockheed
Martin were the other bidders.
Allegations soon surfaced that many of the counter-deals
promised by EADS had no substance and money was flowing instead
into the pockets of politicians, civil servants and private
companies.
Questions were asked in parliament about the matter as long
ago as 2006, and last year prosecutors began investigations.
"If there is evidence, if there are results of the
investigations that would justify an intervention from us, then
we will do that," Darabos said.
A spokesman for the Austrian defence ministry said options
could be considered ranging from a claim for damages to outright
cancellation of the deal.
EADS declined to comment.
Austria, which describes itself as neutral, does not fight
wars but does take part in peacekeeping and humanitarian
military operations and is obliged to maintain a flight of jets
to patrol its airspace.
The Defence Ministry has written to state prosecutors asking
what the legal implications would be if bribery were found to
have been involved in the Eurofighter deal, and excerpts of the
letter were published on Friday by Austria's Der Standard.
The ministry spokesman confirmed the excerpts were accurate
and added the Eurofighter purchase contract included a get-out
clause in case of bribery.
All 15 jets have been delivered and paid for, although the
Austrian government still has 434 million euros of payments
outstanding to financing bank BAWAG.
Austria's Economy Ministry, which is responsible for
approving the counter-trades, said it was awaiting the results
of prosecutors' investigations. It has engaged an external
auditor to check all the contracts signed from 2006 onwards.
Peter Pilz, an opposition Green lawmaker who has been
pursuing the Eurofighter side deals for years, said he estimated
80-90 percent of them were corrupt.
He told Reuters many of the trails he had followed from an
umbrella group set up to organise the counter-deals led to
postal box addresses not related to any real company.