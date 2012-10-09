(Corrects spelling of minister's surname in second paragraph)
BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday he hoped to meet his French, German and
U.S. counterparts to discuss the proposed merger of aerospace
groups EADS and BAE Systems, a day before a
deadline for the deal.
"We always knew that there was a crunch point this Wednesday
and the company has to decide today whether it's going to ask
the stock exchange for an extension of time or not," Hammond
told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO defence
ministers in Brussels.
"I'm hoping to meet my German, French and indeed my American
counterparts during the course of this meeting to talk about
this subject," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft)