(Corrects spelling of minister's surname in second paragraph)

BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he hoped to meet his French, German and U.S. counterparts to discuss the proposed merger of aerospace groups EADS and BAE Systems, a day before a deadline for the deal.

"We always knew that there was a crunch point this Wednesday and the company has to decide today whether it's going to ask the stock exchange for an extension of time or not," Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

"I'm hoping to meet my German, French and indeed my American counterparts during the course of this meeting to talk about this subject," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)