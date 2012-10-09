BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday he hoped to meet his French, German and
U.S. counterparts to discuss the proposed merger of aerospace
groups EADS and BAE Systems, a day before the
deal's deadline.
The plan to create a European defence and aerospace giant
out of the two companies rest on a knife edge because of
disagreements between the governments involved and criticism
from private investors.
A deadline set by London's stock market comes up on
Wednesday.
"We always knew that there was a crunch point this Wednesday
and the company has to decide today whether it's going to ask
the stock exchange for an extension of time or not," Hammond
told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of NATO defence
ministers in Brussels.
"I'm hoping to meet my German, French and indeed my American
counterparts during the course of this meeting to talk about
this subject," he said.
German Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere appeared to
signal there was no movement in the talks when he was asked
about the merger on arrival at the two-day NATO meeting.
"This topic is not on our agenda and in my opinion there is
nothing new to add on the negotiations" at NATO, he said.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian plans a bilateral
meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Brussels
later on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources, but it was
unknown if the merger plan would be on the agenda.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen declined
comment on the planned merger but threw his support in general
behind a restructuring of Europe's defence industries.
"I consider such a merger a commercial decision and it's for
shareholders and involved governments to figure that out. It's
their decision," he told reporters.
"But let me stress that in general I'm in favour of
restructuring European defence industries with a view to making
them more competitive and more effective," he said.
A disagreement over whether Paris could increase its
shareholding in a combined BAE-EADS in future is the latest
obstacle to the merger. Berlin's desire for a more favourable
deal is another possible hitch.
Hammond has said he opposes France, which owns 15 percent of
EADS, lifting its stake in the merged group beyond a diluted
level of 9 percent.