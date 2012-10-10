BERLIN Oct 10 European planemaker EADS
has no plans to issue a statement on its planned merger with
Britain's BAE Systems on Wednesday morning and the
companies have until 1600 GMT time to declare their intentions,
said a spokesman.
The companies are struggling to save the planned $45 billion
aerospace merger after growing doubts about German support for
the deal.
"A statement in the morning is not planned. The deadline
runs until 1700 British time," said the spokesman.
The two companies have until later on Wednesday to either
ditch their plans to create the world's biggest aerospace and
arms group or ask UK regulators for more time. They had been
expected to report progress on Wednesday morning.