PARIS Oct 9 EADS rejected a German
news agency report that merger talks with BAE Systems
had collapsed and confirmed progress between Britain and France
over the deal.
"We are surprised to see the reports from Berlin. Only this
morning, we have received the information that France and the UK
have made significant progress on the issue that was blocking
the negotiations for the last few days," an EADS spokesman said
in an emailed statement.
"The two companies will discuss the situation and possible
steps forward this afternoon."
Shares in EADS rose sharply on the report by German news
agency DPA and fell back after the EADS statement.
BAE declined comment.
Reuters reported earlier that Britain and France had made
progress in talks over a possible cap on state shareholdings in
any merger between EADS and BAE Systems, but
that any deal must overcome possible opposition from Germany.