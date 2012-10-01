LONDON Oct 1 EADS Chief Executive Tom
Enders called for negotiators to resolve uncertainty as soon as
possible over a planned $45 billion merger with BAE Systems
.
Speaking after a day of mounting criticism and rhetoric
about the proposal to create a new European defence giant,
Enders said the next 10 days in the run-up to an Oct. 10 UK
regulatory deadline would be crucial.
"We intend to come to a conclusion very soon ... We cannot
go on much longer," he told an audience at the Royal Academy of
Engineering in London.
EADS board chairman Arnaud Lagardere, whose Lagardere
media company is a core shareholder, called on the
management to review the merger plan earlier on Monday, but
Enders insisted the board strongly supported the proposal.