* Germany agrees proposals on planned merger, to present to
France
* Germany wants to preserve influence in new company
* Germany, France may seek 27 pct combined stake - newspaper
report
By Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Sept 28 Germany will present France with
a list of proposals concerning the planned merger of European
aerospace group EADS and British defence contractor BAE
Systems Plc, a German government source said on Friday.
The proposals, agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office
and the economy ministry, are aimed at preserving a balance of
power between the two countries in a merged company, the source
said.
France directly owns 15 percent of EADS, the maker of Airbus
jets, and wants to retain its right to influence group strategy,
currently conducted through a complex pact with 7.5-percent
shareholder Lagardere.
In turn Germany is not a direct shareholder but sees the
transaction as a chance to tighten its grip on a stake currently
held by Daimler AG and a group of banks.
The German source gave no further details but his comments
confirmed a report in Die Welt on Friday which also said Germany
was ready to buy up the shares of Daimler and the banks via the
state development bank KfW if France kept its own stake intact.
The merger to create the world's largest defence and
aerospace company would dilute the influence of the French,
German and Spanish governments in the company, prompting
negotiations over their future roles.
The Financial Times Deutschland daily reported on Friday
that Germany and France may try to secure a 27 percent combined
shareholding in the new company, but said Britain was opposed.
The stake would create a shareholder counterweight with the
power to block decisions by the management of the new company,
the FTD said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
STATE INVOLVEMENT
The move could also prove a deal breaker since EADS boss Tom
Enders has repeatedly said he wants to reduce state influence in
a combined company and Britain and the United States remain wary
of further state involvement.
The FTD said the idea enjoys French support, but France has
so far proved unwilling to be pressured into trading concessions
for the sake of a common position with Germany, given the
mismatch of share holdings.
It was an open question whether Germany would approve such a
proposal, the paper said, quoting industry sources.
The two countries should also each get a seat on the board
of directors of the merged company, the FTD said.
German reservations over the merger include how to safeguard
jobs and protect the new company from any future hostile
takeover, according to a government document obtained by Reuters
on Monday.
Last Saturday France and Germany agreed at a summit to
"consult" on the merger talks, but French President Francois
Hollande avoided pledging to create a common position between
the two countries, despite earlier German hopes of a joint
initiative.
On paper, the idea of a core 27 percent shareholding
suggests France would buy Lagardere's 7.5 percent stake and the
German government would take over all of Daimler's voting
interest of 22.5 percent. This would leave each side with a
diluted stake of 13.5 percent under the proposed merger terms.
But two European defence experts who asked not to be named
said this would hit opposition from Britain and the United
States and nobody has yet come forward to claim ownership of the
scheme.
Instead EADS and BAE have said they will offer the
governments of France, Germany and Britain a "special share" in
the new company, allowing them to block any future hostile
takeover, but are determined to prevent meddling in other
management decisions.