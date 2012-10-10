PARIS Oct 10 French President Francois Hollande
said on Wednesday that a decision to end merger talks between
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems lay with those
companies and the government's intervention was limited to
stating its conditions.
Hollande told a news conference it was not his place to give
a positive or a negative reaction to news the deal had collapsed
but said the French government would continue to support EADS,
in which it has a 15 percent stake.
"As an EADS shareholder France set out a number of
conditions so the company heads knew what we could accept and
what we could not accept," he said, citing a will to retain a
stake in the merged group and protect jobs and defence
interests. "It was up to them to make their decision."