PARIS Oct 5 France will not rule out buying
shares from Lagardere that would raise its stake in a
merger of EADS and BAE, a French government
source said, raising the prospect of a clash with Britain over
control of the merged group.
The source also said it was unlikely an agreement could be
reached on the planned mega-merger of the European aerospace
group and British defence company by an October 10 regulatory
deadline and saw that deadline being extended by 28 days.
Britain, France and Germany are still in disagreement over
how to proceed with the proposed merger.