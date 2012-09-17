* EADS to award golden shares to UK, France, Germany
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 A plan to issue golden shares
in a merged EADS and BAE Systems to France, Britain and Germany
faces a close examination by EU regulators wary of the their
impact on competition and free movement of capital across the
27-country bloc.
Even though EU laws allow golden shares to protect companies
on national security grounds, the European Commission has
generally been reluctant to approve them.
The merger being discussed by EADS and BAE Systems would
create the world's biggest aerospace and defence company with
combined sales of $93 billion for products ranging from Airbus
jetliners to Typhoon warplanes and nuclear-powered submarines.
"Golden share questions are always a tricky one. The
Commission's been quite reluctant to agree. What you are asking
for is more than what the company statutes provide for," said
Michael Schuette at Schuette Law.
"I think the companies could propose concessions to
alleviate any concerns the Commission might have," Schuette
said.
Negotiators assembling the deal could also make it clear
that government veto rights would only be exercised under strict
conditions, said an antitrust lawyer.
"Such provisions will have to be wrapped very narrowly," she
said.
15 PERCENT HURDLE
Sources familiar with the deal said the special shares
awarded to Britain, France or Germany under the proposed deal
would allow them to prevent a predator obtaining a voting stake
of more than 15 percent for security reasons.
A similar system is already in place at BAE Systems.
BAE's statutes forbid a foreigner or group of foreigners
from controlling more than 15 percent of the shareholder votes.
A change can only be made with the approval of the UK
government.
The European Union's founding treaty allows states to take
action to protect trade in "arms, munitions and war materiel" as
long as this does not "adversely affect the conditions of
competition in the internal market regarding products which are
not intended for specifically military purposes".
EADS, which owns commercial airplane maker Airbus, is
expected to argue that civil aerospace products share the same
underlying technology as defence and therefore that the whole
company should benefit from the same protections.
"I think if one company made cheese and the other missiles
it might be more difficult, but here you are talking about
helicopters, satellites and all sorts of equipment with dual use
technology," said a person familiar with EADS thinking.
"It is very difficult to imagine how one could challenge the
ability of states to make sure an entity such as this does not
fall into hostile hands for security reasons," the person said,
asking not to be identified.
EADS declined to comment.
Defining what is military business and what are civil
operations could also help the companies justify the national
interest argument to regulators.
"The companies have to sort out what are the military and
non-military bits. The distinction is key," said an antitrust
lawyer and former senior official at the Commission's
competition unit.