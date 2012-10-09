BRUSSELS Oct 9 British Defence Secretary Philip
Hammond said on Tuesday he expects BAE Systems and EADS
to announce before the London stock market opens on
Wednesday whether to seek more time for talks on a $45 billion
merger.
"I think the companies now have a very clear understanding
of the positions and the red lines of the governments involved,"
Hammond told reporters at a NATO defence ministers' meeting in
Brussels.
The two companies have until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide
whether to proceed with talks on a $45 billion merger aimed at
creating the world's largest defence and aerospace company.
A source familiar with the deal said a decision could be
made as early as Tuesday evening, but it was unclear whether
that would be announced publicly then, or on Wednesday.
"A decision will be made tonight or tomorrow," the source
said.
Hammond said he understood BAE and EADS had started board
meetings on Tuesday evening.
"They will go on possibly for some hours and they will make
the decision whether they think that the parties are close
enough together to warrant seeking an extension of time from the
stock exchange and working on the deal further," he said.
"They will make an announcement, as I understand it, before
the London Stock Exchange opens tomorrow," said Hammond, who
discussed the merger with his French, German and U.S.
counterparts on the sidelines of the Brussels meeting.
"Our red lines are well known. All other governments will
have made their red lines known to the companies and the
companies will have to make the decision now whether they think
they can bring those positions together and make this deal
happen," he said.
The plan to create a European defence and aerospace giant
out of the two companies rest on a knife edge because of
disagreements between the governments involved and criticism
from private investors.