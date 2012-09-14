LONDON, Sept 14 EADS chief executive
Tom Enders and BAE Systems counterpart Ian King have
hit the phones in a charm offensive to convince investors to
back a $48 billion merger to create a global aerospace and
defence giant.
"Don't panic" has been the message from the two men after
shares in both companies dropped on Thursday with investors
questioning the logic of combining the two companies.
In conference calls with BAE and EADS management, several
top investors expressed unease over a lack of detail on cost
savings, political involvement in a combined group and -
crucially - its long-term dividend policy.
"What investors want is more details on the dividend policy
especially because BAE provided them high returns over years,"
said one source close to the talks. "They also want more details
on where the synergies will come from and how big they will be."
The fact that news of merger talks leaked earlier this week,
causing the pair to issue a hastily compiled statement,
prevented the two companies telling shareholders the full story,
according to the same source.
Although they are under pressure from investors to come up
with a full merger plan, that will first need approval from the
companies' government backers. In the meantime, Britain's strict
takeover rules limit what they can say to reassure investors in
private, a second source close to the talks said.
The commitment to give EADS shareholders 200 million pounds
($320 million) as a special dividend should be seen as a sign
that the combined group's future dividend policy would be in
line with BAE's, the source said.
"Shareholders will be positively surprised," he said.
BAE's King has urged investors to stay calm and has also
promised "positive surprises" from the proposed deal.
EADS' Enders has been pushing the message that a combined
group could absorb the cyclical ups and downs in the global
defence and aerospace markets.
At the moment, EADS' planemaking unit Airbus is booming -
backed up with orders from emerging nations in Asia. BAE,
however, is bracing itself for more cuts in defence budgets in
the U.S. and Britain.
Some EADS shareholders, reaping the rewards of the
investment in Airbus, are angry the benefits could be shared
with shareholders of BAE, exposed to government defence budgets
and with limited short term growth prospects.
The complex security arrangement BAE has with the United
States for its work on sensitive government programmes was
likely to scupper a deal anyway, said Klaus Kaldemorgen, a fund
manager at DWS Investments - EADS' 12th largest shareholder.
"The U.S. are very picky when it comes to choosing their
defence contractors. With the merger, a British supplier will
become a European one. That is something different," he said.
POLITICAL INFUENCE
Investors in both companies worry about the level of
political influence within a combined EADS-BAE - especially from
France and Germany, which both have a stake of 22.5 percent in
EADS.
Enders sees the tie-up as a chance to reduce government
influence within a more commercial business.
The two companies propose that French, German and British
governments would each have a golden share, allowing them to
block hostile takeovers but giving no additional veto rights or
the ability to nominate members of the combined group's board.
This move has not appeased all shareholders.
One of the 30 biggest investors in BAE cited concerns over
the "cultural complexity" of a combined group.
Investors are also concerned that political obstacles could
delay the all-important shareholder meeting beyond October given
the number and importance of the countries involved.
A source close to the British company said BAE and EADS
would likely go on a combined roadshow to sell the deal, but
they wanted to iron out more details before then and the
roadshow was not expected before next month. Major investors in
the two companies are scattered in London, Paris, Brussels and
Frankfurt as well as in the United States.
Shares in EADS and BAE, which closed 10.1 and 7.3 percent
down on Thursday, rallied in Friday morning trade. BAE shares in
London were 3.7 percent up by 1100 GMT, while EADS shares were
trading 1.3 percent higher in Paris.
The consensus among hedge funds is that the deal will
eventually go through.
Institutional investors sold massively on Thursday and that
created an opportunity for hedge funds to buy EADS shares on the
cheap, according to one hedge fund trader.
"Hedge funds hope to make a 4 percent return if the deal
goes through and up to 10 percent if it fails," he said.