* Two sources said ratio change being discussed
* German ministry, Daimler question ratio
* EADS, BAE say ratio remains 60-40
* EADS value down more than 3.8 bln euros since plan
revealed
* Oct 10 deadline for announcing whether to proceed
By Arno Schuetze and Rhys Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 25 A row over the
ownership ratio in the mooted merger between Airbus parent EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems is the latest threat
to a proposal which would create the world's biggest defence and
aerospace group.
Sources told Reuters on Tuesday a 60-40 split in favour of
EADS was being questioned on several sides and talks were under
way about possibly adjusting it. Both companies issued denials.
Europe's biggest defence deal in a decade faces several
hurdles including how to ringfence top-secret projects and how
to satisfy governments keen to safeguard EADS operations in
France and Germany.
With an October 10 deadline to decide whether the talks
proceed, EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders, one of the merger's
main architects, faces the German parliament on Wednesday to put
forward his case.
Yet two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters
that the deal, which the firms acknowledged publicly on Sept 12,
already faced differences on how the two would be valued.
They said EADS and BAE were discussing valuing EADS at more
than the 60 percent originally announced, pushing the ratio to
potentially 63:37 or even 65:35.
"The ratio could be changed up to 3 percentage points in
favour of EADS," one EADS adviser told Reuters.
EADS and BAE issued a denial: "The joint announcement
published on 12 September outlining the 60-40 shareholder split
is the only valid statement on this subject".
It said "any speculation suggesting a different ratio is
inaccurate".
Some investors have argued the proposed ratio is weighted
too heavily in favour of BAE, which is heavily exposed to
shrinking national defence budgets.
BAE is Europe's largest defence company and a top 10
supplier to the United States, by far the largest defence
market.
GERMAN GOVERNMENT EYES 70:30
Germany's Daimler, which was in talks to sell a
7.5 percent stake in EADS to Germany's state bank KfW, is one
investor unhappy with the terms.
The German government on Monday set out a list of
reservations about the deal, saying a 70:30 ratio would be a
more accurate valuation, yet other sources familiar with the
talks said BAE would likely oppose such changes.
"Changing the 60/40 split is just not on the table at all,"
said a banker working on the deal, who declined to be named.
Rationale for the merger includes striking a balance between
civil and military revenues, with Airbus airliners on one side,
and on the other BAE's defence work, which ranges from nuclear
submarines to armoured personnel carriers.
Yet the deal is fraught with national economic and security
concerns. A mooted merger between operations on the two sides
more than a decade ago collapsed.
The French government holds a direct stake in EADS and is
concerned that the deal would dilute its influence, while
Germany wants to keep jobs in the country.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel met French President
Francois Hollande to discuss the plans at the weekend, but they
failed to come up with any joint decisions.
EADS shares were up 0.64 percent at 25.16 euros at 1355 GMT,
while BAE was off 1.4 percent at 329.90 pence.
BAE is up fractionally since news of the merger talks
emerged earlier this month while the market value of EADS has
fallen by more than 3.8 billion euros ($4.91 billion).