* EADS, BAE deny report talks blocked
* Oct. 10 negotiating deadline could be delayed
* New hurdle over future status of core shareholders
* Shares in both companies edge higher
By Tim Hepher and Christiaan Hetzner
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Tensions over a
supermerger between EADS and BAE Systems spilled into the open
on Friday and cast doubt on a rapidly approaching deadline as
France, Britain and Germany jockeyed over the role of the state
in the world's largest aerospace and arms group.
After rattling investors with a $45 billion merger project
last month, the chief executives of Europe's largest aerospace
firms headed into the weekend with the fate of their historic
tie-up plans hinging on events outside their control.
"The companies don't think it's all over so we can expect a
fairly agitated weekend of phone calls," a diplomatic source
familiar with steadily rising contacts between capitals said.
While both firms want a minimum government presence, mainly
in order to protect BAE's key defence interests in the United
States, the deal has sparked a three-way political logjam.
France wants to keep a stake but will not rule out adding
more, Germany wants to match France's role to avoid being left
aside by Europe's other main powers and Britain wants to cap
state involvement, several people familiar with the talks said.
Time is running out before a UK stock market deadline of
Oct. 10 for a blueprint of the deal, which affects national
security interests on both sides of the Atlantic.
A French government source said the deadline could be
extended by 28 days, something the companies are so far
reluctant to do in the absence of concrete progress.
Senior aides to the leaders of all three countries held a
video conference on Friday and "put everything on the table to
see if we can go forward," the source added.
EADS and BAE denied a German report that
this had resulted in deadlock and that the merger proposal had
collapsed.
"We have been informed by the governments about the status
of the discussions, but in no way have we been told that the
deal is off," a spokesman for Airbus parent EADS said.
"We continue to work towards the Oct. 10 deadline that we
have been given by the UK government," he added.
Nonetheless, a number of potential stumbling blocks have
emerged since the proposal was announced. These include
conflicting political interests in Britain, France and Germany,
as well as some shareholders' dissatisfaction with the terms.
Germany is holding out for the same role as France, which
would hold a diluted stake of 9 percent in the new group, or 10
percent when a small investment by state bank CDC is included.
This would entail buying shares held by car firm Daimler.
Both countries want the prestigious headquarters.
A new stumbling block emerged overnight as sources involved
in the talks told Reuters that France was under pressure to
throw away the key to future government share purchases.
France has a 15 percent stake in EADS and under current
arrangements could buy out industrial partner Lagardere, a
French media firm which wants to sell its 7.5 percent stake.
Together the stakes add up to 13.5 percent after dilution
under the proposed 60:40 merger that leaves EADS in control.
Britain wants France to rule out such purchases in order to
make the deal more presentable to authorities in the United
States, where BAE earns nearly half of its revenue.
But the French government source said Paris did not want to
be "shackled" and refused to sign away any future rights.
STABILITY PACT
Created in 2000, EADS is controlled by a pact between the
French state and two core industrial shareholders, Lagardere and
German carmaker Daimler. The trio collectively own 45 percent.
EADS wants to scrap the pact in order to rid the company of
special interests and give it "normalised" corporate governance.
The priority for Britain is to ensure that the deal is as
watertight as possible against any objections from the United
States, where it will be subject to a thorough review.
Its proposal would effectively replace the shareholder pact
with a form of industrial 'stability pact' freezing government
involvement. But the idea raises thorny questions of sovereignty
that have bedevilled European politics in recent years.
Most sources close to the talks said they did not think this
issue would be allowed to become a dealbreaker.
With pride and power at stake, brinkmanship had been widely
expected in the run-up to the Oct. 10 deadline, echoing European
negotiations on matters from farm aid to debt bailouts where
racing the clock is the favoured way to hammer out disputes.
But the wait means another frustrating weekend for minority
investors who have demanded details of the proposal to create a
European player outstripping U.S. giants Lockheed and Boeing.
"As far as we are concerned, there's been no attempt to
explain the rationale for the deal to investors," said Barry
Norris of Argonaut Capital Partners, an EADS investor.
Shares in both companies edged 1-2 percent higher, clawing
back part of the double-digit losses EADS in particular has
sustained since the talks became public last month.
With time running out for a deal, Britain and France are
seen as most enthusiastic about the proposed merger while
Germany has so far been the most critical, negotiators said.
"It requires a little more from all sides," a diplomat said.