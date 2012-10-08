* No agreement yet by Britain, France, Germany on stakes
* No extension to Weds deadline unless progress made
* BAE top investor Invesco attacks merger plan
* British, French officials held two-way talks
By Sophie Sassard and Emmanuel Jarry
LONDON/PARIS, Oct 8 Britain turned up the volume
in a dispute over French state involvement in any tie-up of
aerospace groups EADS and BAE Systems on Monday, leaving the
European mega-merger on a knife-edge less than 48 hours before a
deadline for the deal.
The disagreement over whether Paris can increase its
shareholding in future is the latest obstacle to plans to create
the world's largest aerospace group, with Berlin's desire for a
more favourable deal also a possible hitch ahead.
Resurrecting an idea abandoned by European government
leaders in the late 1990s, the new combine would employ 220,000
people and team Airbus airliners with BAE's weapons factories.
To succeed, the deal must balance industrial and security
sensitivities in Europe and avoid fuelling concerns over
foreign state ownership that could damage BAE's standing in the
United States, which is a key priority for Britain.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond told Reuters that
his opposition to France, which owns 15 percent of EADS, lifting
its stake in the merged group beyond a diluted level of 9
percent implied by the proposed deal, was "not a momentary one".
But a French government source insisted Paris must have the
option to buy shares in future from French company Lagardere
; the firm wants to sell its stake - currently 7.5
percent of EADS - in order to focus on its core media business.
"If France does not even have the possibility to consider
buying the stake which Lagardere wants to sell, then for us it
is not doable," the French source told Reuters.
Confirming the Anglo-French split had become a key sticking
point, after Germany's demands for equal status dominated
earlier talks, people familiar with the matter said British and
French officials held discussions without the Germans on Monday.
A German demand to host the group's headquarters remains
another potential hurdle, however.
INVESTOR UNEASE
With a put-up-or-shut-up deadline set by London stock market
rules looming on Wednesday, criticism from private investors in
the two firms also raised questions about whether managers have
the momentum needed to argue for extra time for negotiations.
Invesco Perpetual, a fund manager which owns 13 percent of
BAE, blasted the proposed deal, citing state interference, poor
terms and a lack of strategic rationale.
BAE shareholders' concerns include likely changes to BAE's
generous dividends and share buyback programmes, as well as the
uncertainty posed by introducing French and German stakeholders
to the mix of BAE's business interests.
In the past three weeks, the rough outline of a deal first
broached by chief executives Tom Enders of EADS and Ian King of
BAE has taken shape; under it, owners of EADS would have 60
percent of the merged group and BAE shareholders 40 percent.
But there are heated negotiations between the three
governments as they haggle over the details. France appears set
to accept about a 9-percent stake in the new company with the
German government, probably via a state bank, seeking parity.
But BAE and the British government want to limit Paris and
Berlin to that and nothing more. They want a block on France or
Germany buying more shares, or being able to appoint directors.
"If they can get the central issue of shareholding resolved,
then there'll probably be some more time to tie up other issues
like headquarters, weights on the board and other matters," said
a senior diplomat following the talks.
"Otherwise, Enders and King have signalled they will pull
the plug on the 10th."
Officials failed to resolve incompatible demands over state
involvement in a video conference on Friday. Britain's Hammond
later warned that London would block the deal if "red line"
demands were not met, including an ability to cap the influence
the French and German governments would have on the new company.
<--------------------------------------------------------------
EADS/BAE market cap, share price multiple-------------------------------------------------------------->
U.S. APPROVAL
One issue hanging over the talks is that the United States,
where BAE has 36,000 employees and works on top secret military
programmes, might impose tougher restrictions on those
operations if it deems the European government stakes in the new
company too high.
Such U.S. restrictions could prompt BAE to stop the deal.
British Prime Minister David Cameron faced a revolt within
his own party when 45 members of parliament signed a letter last
week asking him to bar France and Germany from the new company.
Ben Wallace, the lawmaker who organised the letter, said he
would visit Washington to find out how state stakes in the new
company might affect BAE's U.S. businesses.
The merger comes as Airbus still faces thin margins on its
A380 superjumbo while needing to fund development of its new
A350 model.
Sharp cuts in defence spending are bad news for both firms
but especially BAE, which is heavily exposed to the U.S. defence
market, by far the world's largest.
The British company is also facing a downturn in demand for
long-running programmes such as the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter
jet as well as for equipment it supplies to U.S. forces now
planning to withdraw from Afghanistan.