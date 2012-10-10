Oct 10 NOT FOR RELEASE OR PUBLICATION OR
BAE Systems plc and EADS N.V.
Termination of talks regarding the
possible merger of BAE Systems and EADS
Following the announcements made by BAE Systems plc ("BAE
Systems") and EADS N.V. ("EADS") on 12 September 2012 in
relation to a possible combination of their businesses through a
dual listed company structure, BAE Systems and EADS announce
that they have decided to terminate their discussions.
BAE Systems and EADS believe that the merger was based on sound
industrial logic. It represented a unique opportunity to create
a combination from two strong and successful companies greater
than the sum of the parts. The merger would have produced a
combined business that would have been a technology leader and a
greater force for competition and growth across both the
commercial aerospace and defence sectors and which would have
delivered tangible benefits to all stakeholders. Discussions
with the relevant governments had not reached a point where both
companies could fully disclose the benefits and detailed
business case for this merger. BAE Systems and EADS are,
however, confident that these would have provided a strong case
to take to their shareholders.
As between themselves, BAE Systems and EADS had agreed the
principal terms of the merger, subject to the approval of their
respective Boards, including:
· The commercial terms of the merger;
· The legal structure of the merger;
· Governance arrangements which would enable the combined
business to operate in a normal commercial manner;
· A unified management and Board structure;
· The strategy for the combined business;
· Near-term dividend policy;
· The cost saving and revenue benefits of the combination
and associated implementation plan.
From the outset of discussions between the parties, both BAE
Systems and EADS were clear that they would proceed with a
merger of their businesses only if a transaction structure could
be created that aligned the interests of the parties'
stakeholders and received their support. BAE Systems and EADS
worked constructively to deliver such a structure.
Notwithstanding a great deal of constructive and professional
engagement with the respective governments over recent weeks, it
has become clear that the interests of the parties' government
stakeholders cannot be adequately reconciled with each other or
with the objectives that BAE Systems and EADS established for
the merger. BAE Systems and EADS have therefore decided it is
in the best interests of their companies and shareholders to
terminate the discussions and to continue to focus on delivering
their respective strategies.
Ian King, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, today said:
"We are obviously disappointed that we were unable to reach an
acceptable agreement with our various government stakeholders.
We believe the merger presented a unique opportunity for BAE
Systems and EADS to combine two world class and complementary
businesses to create a world leading aerospace, defence and
security group.
However, our business remains strong and financially robust. We
continue to see opportunities across our platforms and services
offerings and in the various international markets in which we
operate. We remain committed to delivering total shareholder
value and look to the future with confidence."
Tom Enders, Chief Executive of EADS, today said:
"I'd like to thank everybody who supported us, in particular all
the colleagues at BAE Systems and EADS for all their hard work
and dedication to this project in recent months. A special
thank-you goes to Ian King for his trust and partnership. It is,
of course, a pity we didn't succeed but I'm glad we tried. I'm
sure there will be other challenges we'll tackle together in the
future. EADS will continue on its international growth path and
our shareholders can continue to expect profitable growth,
excellent liquidity and programme execution based on a strong
order book."
