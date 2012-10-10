* BAE could be takeover target after merger fails
* EADS shares higher, investors say relieved
* German officials say unconvinced by commercial logic
* British PM Cameron failed to win over Merkel
By Matthias Blamont and Jason Neely
BERLIN/LONDON, Oct 11 Europe's two biggest
aerospace firms will go back to the drawing board to find new
strategies after Germany stymied the world's biggest arms and
aviation company merger.
Britain's BAE Systems, which earns nearly half its revenue
selling arms to the Pentagon, could end up a takeover target
after failing to seal its $45 billion deal with the
Franco-German maker of Airbus civilian jets, EADS.
Politically, the deal's failure may hurt British Prime
Minister David Cameron, who failed to persuade Germany's Angela
Merkel to allow the merger and now faces uncertainty over the
future of his country's most important engineering firm.
EADS shareholders mainly expressed relief at the collapse of
the deal, fearing for their investment in a successful civilian
planemaker as it ventured into a declining defence market. EADS
shares rose 5.29 percent on Wednesday, while BAE shares
fell 1.38 percent.
The merger's failure is however a setback for EADS boss Tom
Enders, who had hoped the merger would dilute the political
control that Berlin and Paris exert over his firm.
Britain and France both backed the planned merger, but
Germany never warmed to it, despite the companies saying they
were prepared to pledge to keep jobs there, allow Berlin to hold
a big stake and meet other conditions.
"We started asking ourselves, 'Does this deal really make
sense?'" one senior German official said. "The market went down,
investors were against it, the synergies were unclear, as was
U.S. market access with the big state shareholdings."
BAE, a private company which enjoys privileged access to
Pentagon contracts, would have needed Germany and France to
limit their control of the combined firm to avoid alienating
Washington which does not want foreign states exerting influence
over its defence contractors.
"We had clear red lines that we were not willing to go
beyond, relative to engagement and involvement of governments,"
BAE's CEO Ian King said. "If that was going to impinge on our
ability to commercially run this new merged organisation, and
support and develop our existing business, then we wouldn't go
to that point, and that is where we are today."
NEGOTIATIONS
Ultimately, German officials said, the parties were unable
to resolve the shareholding issue to everyone's satisfaction.
Paris wanted to retain the option of going up to 13.5 percent by
buying a stake held by French firm Lagardere at a
later date. German officials insisted they be able to follow
suit.
The British wanted a cap of 10 percent each, concerned that
the Germans and French could approach a blocking minority if
they went above that level.
Still, the companies believed they could have bridged the
differences if Germany was more willing to negotiate.
"France and the UK agreed that Germany have the same
stakeholding as France in the merged group. Separately, vast
guarantees were given regarding safeguarding national security
interests, sites, jobs. The topic of headquarters was being
discussed very emotionally, but not an issue big enough to let
the deal fail," a source close to the transaction said.
The merger would have created a group employing nearly a
quarter of a million people that could better compete with U.S.
rival Boeing.
Asked whether BAE management felt under pressure as a result
of the stormy investor reaction followed by the collapse of the
plans, King said: "Certainly not. No more than usual".
Britain backed the deal and has largely supported BAE's case
that French and German influence would have to be limited to
make the deal work, especially given BAE's vast U.S. business.
"Our view is that for this company as a merged entity to
have been successful, it would have needed to be able to operate
as a commercial company free of undue control or influence by
any single government and that's something that the company
evidently has decided it is not able to achieve," British
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said.
The merger never won over either company's shareholders.
Barry Norris, founding partner at Argonaut Capital Partners,
an EADS shareholder, said: "Today's decision to terminate the
merger talks is a triumph for common sense and shareholder
value. Having sunk almost 30 billion euros ($38.70 billion) into
new Airbus plane projects, which are only now beginning to break
even, it made no sense for EADS to now share this with BAE
shareholders.
"Continuing merger negotiations would have resulted in a
long battle with shareholders and sustained tension over weak
corporate governance. That the problems in executing the deal
proved too complex should be a source of celebration rather than
regret," he said.
But without the deal, BAE remains exposed to severe cuts in
U.S. defence spending as troops finish their withdrawal from
Afghanistan. Among its many U.S. contracts, the British firm is
the largest supplier of armoured vehicles for the U.S. military.
Chairman Dick Olver said the firm would return to business
as normal, despite what he acknowledged was a tough climate.
"We have an excellent Plan A, which is driving the company,
admittedly in a difficult business environment, and the
executives are doing an excellent job," he told reporters on a
conference call alongside CEO King.