PARIS Oct 8 France must be given the option of
buying shares from media group Lagardere as part of a
proposed merger between EADS and BAE, a French
government source said on Monday.
"If France does not even have the possibility to consider
buying the stake which Lagardere wants to sell, then for us it
is not doable," the source said.
He added that he did not think an agreement could be reached
on the planned mega-merger of the European aerospace group and
British defence company by an October 10, adding that Paris had
no problem in having an equal stake with Berlin as part of the
deal.
Britain has called for a cap to be placed on existing state
shareholdings to avoid too much government influence in the
proposed venture.