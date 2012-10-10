By Sophie Sassard and Jason Neely
LONDON Oct 10 EADS and BAE Systems
are making one last effort ahead of a deadline to
breathe life into a troubled $45 billion aerospace merger, as
doubts grow over German backing for the deal.
The European companies have until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to
declare their intentions and either scrap their merger or ask UK
regulators for more time to finalise their plans to create the
world's largest aerospace and arms group.
"We will keep going until 5 (o'clock pm London time)," a
person involved in the negotiations said.
Several sources close to the negotiations said German
Chancellor Angela Merkel had opposed the proposal to combine
Airbus passenger airplanes with UK defence contractor BAE.
"Merkel is against the deal but has not given reasons," a
source involved in the negotiations said.
A spokesman for the German government declined comment.
The setback scuppered plans for a statement before Europe's
stock markets open. The groups had been expected to report
progress and ask for time to complete the deal.
Brinkmanship is common in European negotiations and
Franco-German-led EADS was itself created after talks about its
structure actually collapsed, only to be resurrected weeks
later.
But with the current negotiations taking place in a glare of
publicity, the margin for manoeuvre was rapidly dwindling.
Talks have gone back and forth over the last month.
On Tuesday, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said
negotiations on the merger had moved forward.
"We had made a lot of progress, I think, but have we
progressed enough? That is up to those who initiated the project
to say," the minister said.
But by late that evening, it appeared three lines had been
drawn in the sand, each of which excluded one of the British,
French and German governments, leaving the highly political
European merger in danger of collapse.
France and Germany want to keep a strong say in the combined
company while Britain wants to protect BAE from state ownership,
which could affect its contracts in the United States.
Germany and Britain could accept lower state shareholdings
than is the case at EADS which is more than half controlled by
France, Germany and Spain. But France rejects that.
France and Britain, meanwhile, could accept unequal stakes
between France and Germany, but Berlin demands parity. Sources
involved in the deal said Germany also wanted to ensure there
was a major headquarters in Munich to counter corporate centres
in Toulouse, France, and Farnborough, Britain.
Under rules set by the UK Takeover Panel, EADS and BAE can
ask for an extension to their negotiations but only if EADS "has
every reason to believe that it can and will continue to be able
to implement the offer."
Negotiators described the atmosphere as tense and
frustrating as bickering immediately broke out behind the scenes
to lay the blame elsewhere in case the talks officially broke
down.
The merger has faced growing unease from investors in both
companies who complained they were ill-prepared and lacking
information. Many people bought shares in EADS on the strength
of its Airbus civil unit, rather than its defence ambitions,
while BAE investors were attracted by its dividend yield.