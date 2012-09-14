Sept 14 The possible merger of EADS and
BAE Systems could test the Pentagon's current position
frowning upon further consolidation at the top tier of the
weapons industry, Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive
Robert Stevens said on Friday.
"It might be an early test of whether the unfavorability of
consolidation at that tier would in fact be changing or evolving
and of course industry will be watching that," Stevens told a
Morgan Stanley investor conference in New York.
He said both EADS and BAE would likely be seen as large
prime contractors and the Defense Department's position had been
to view such tie-ups unfavorably. At the same time, he said,
further declines in demand could prompt a change in that view.
"Right now by policy I don't see the prospects for any
consolidation opportunities at the top tier but if the future
were to suggest demand were declining I'd certainly think that
would be revisited," Stevens said.
The Lockheed executive said he expected a "very public
review" of the merger on both sides of the Atlantic, given the
complexity of the deal. He said the deal would be challenging
for any leadership team, and it was not immediately clear where
the synergies would emerge.
Asked if Lockheed was interested in pursuing its own mergers
at the top tier, Stevens said his company was pleased with its
current portfolio after 30 acquisitions over the past decade and
was "pretty happy" to let EADS push through the test case.
He said Lockheed was taking steps to prepare for a more
competitive environment, including trimming its workforce by 18
percent and cutting overhead costs across the company by
billions of dollars.
"We'll be ready for the competition if it occurs," he said.