PARIS/BERLIN Oct 9 Merger talks between EADS
and BAE Systems have hit a new obstacle over
Germany's reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for
handling state shareholdings, several sources familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, it is blocked," one source said, asking not to be
named.
The German government declined comment.
EADS was not immediately available for comment.
The two companies are now considered unlikely to issue a
statement before Wednesday's market opening on whether they plan
to seek an extension to a deadline which expires at 1600 GMT,
the sources said.
A statement could be issued later in the day, two sources
said.
Earlier, Britain and France had reported progress on efforts
to resolve conflicts over state shareholdings and Britain said
the companies would issue an early Wednesday statement.