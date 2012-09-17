* Governments set to respond to $45 bln merger plan
* Red lines over political interference, French stake
* Germany seen anxious to protect Airbus jobs
* EADS, BAE will see whether government demands can be met
* EADS shares recover slightly after sharp drop
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Sept 17 Talks to create a new European
defence giant enter a perilous political phase this week, with
national concerns growing over security and jobs while BAE
Systems and EADS look ready to scrap their $45 billion merger if
governments make too many demands.
After the companies laid out basic proposals to create the
world's biggest arms company twinned with jetmaker Airbus, it is
the turn of British, French, German and Spanish governments to
put forward demands in exchange for giving their backing.
Each is likely to have a shopping list of concerns ranging
from German fears over jobs to French soul-searching over the
loss of state influence or Britain's need to ensure the creation
of a European supergroup does not dent BAE's strong U.S. sales.
While careful to avoid putting public pressure on nations
that own the keys to any deal -- and that will also be its major
customers -- defence industry sources have ruled out opening the
door to protracted negotiations or a cascade of concessions.
A source familiar with the talks said the companies were
ready to listen to European governments, but stressed that their
responses could "make or break" the deal.
EADS and BAE declined to comment on the
political factors involved in completing the merger.
However, EADS said the companies would reserve the last word
on the deal for themselves after hearing governments' views.
"We are in good, advanced discussions with the governments
concerned," a senior spokesman said.
"When we have their concerns and requests on the table, we
and BAE will jointly look at them and determine whether they can
be reasonably accommodated within the governance structure we
have in mind."
ARMS SPENDING CUTS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that her
government was studying the merger.
"We are discussing and evaluating the EADS-BAE merger plans
and we are in discussions with others on this. We will give an
answer within the deadlines," Merkel told a news conference.
The project to build a company 60-percent owned by
Franco-German-Spanish EADS and 40-percent by BAE would make the
world's largest arms firm ahead of Lockheed Martin and
grant Europe an all-round aerospace player rivalling Boeing
.
The aim is to cushion the company against cuts in defence
spending and prepare for future global competition from Asia.
Under British stock market rules, the two companies have
until Oct. 10 to announce whether they plan to go ahead.
The task of securing political backing is delicate after
details of the plan leaked last week and a certain amount of
bluff is expected on all sides, but a source close to BAE said
"discussions are progressive and ongoing".
In particular, negotiators must juggle BAE's red lines over
French government involvement with France's determination to
maintain a significant stake in a flagship industrial group.
British and French finance ministers may discuss the issue
at informal talks in London on Monday.
EADS is tightly controlled by a shareholder pact linking the
French state, which owns 15 percent, with Germany's Daimler
and French media firm Lagardere.
"BAE has told EADS it will walk away if it cannot remove the
voting block rights and have a normalised governance structure
and normal shareholder rights," a source close to BAE said.
"SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP"
Weekend reports highlighted the risks to BAE's U.S. defence
sales if France's role encroaches on the commercial dividends of
Britain's "special relationship" with the United States, where
EADS recently clashed with a defence lobby.
Britain's former First Sea Lord, Admiral Lord West, warned
that the BAE-EADS deal would cost jobs and threaten Britain's
security if it went ahead, according to The Times newspaper.
In France, the key question is whether French President
Francois Hollande is ready to accept the full privatisation of
EADS after a previous Socialist government started the process
by marrying state Aerospatiale to Lagardere in the late 1990s.
The prospect has triggered debate within the new Socialist
government which has so far displayed a hands-on approach to
industry by intervening to halt factory closures and save jobs.
If the plan is accepted, the French government and Daimler
are expected to maintain a diluted stake of 9 percent in the new
group with broadly the same rights as other shareholders.
EADS has clashed with Germany in the past over defence
priorities but Berlin's most immediate priority is likely to be
securing guarantees over Airbus jobs following a recent row.
Financial Times Deutschland reported that EADS had offered
unspecified guarantees to win German backing, but some analysts
say German officials are playing for more time over the deal.
Doubts have been raised over whether a "special"
anti-takeover share to be issued to Britain, France and Germany
would be legal given the large civil content in the group.
GOLDEN SHARES
EU rules only allow national security assets to be governed
by golden shares, but EADS appears confident it has found a
watertight system after doing the groundwork during previous
inconclusive efforts to shake off its rigid shareholder pact.
Besides the special share, no investor will be allowed to
control over 15 percent, a majority of the board must be
European residents and key sovereign technology such as the
British and French nuclear deterrents will be ring fenced.
"It is a binary discussion: either it goes along these
lines, or the deal fails," said a source close to the deal.
Other prickly questions yet to be resolved include precise
board composition and the location of company headquarters.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders has upset Germany by moving
central operations from Paris and Munich to Toulouse, next to
Airbus. But even supporters of the move acknowledge it is
doubtful that France's aerospace capital would fit a global
defence company with strong reliance on U.S. defence markets.
Enders and BAE counterpart Ian King, meanwhile, are talking
to investors to try to shore up confidence in the plan.
EADS shares recovered more than 2 percent on Monday after a
15-percent three-day drop when the proposal surfaced last week,
but many investors question the logic of the deal.
"Given the obstacles to real consolidation of the European
industrial base, considerable synergies are unlikely," said RBC
Capital markets analyst Rob Stallard.
Monday's share prices continued to value the groups in line
with the proposed 60-40 split, suggesting at least some
investors have priced in the probability of the deal going
ahead.