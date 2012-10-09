PARIS Oct 9 Britain and France have made
progress in talks over a possible cap on state shareholdings in
any merger between EADS and BAE Systems, but
any deal must overcome possible opposition from Germany, sources
briefed on the matter said.
In a proposed compromise hammered out in several days of
talks, France would be able to increase its stake but only if an
overall ceiling on state shareholdings in the new aerospace
group were respected.
"For this to work, it would mean breaking the link between
the potential future size of the French shareholding and the
German one," a diplomatic source following the talks said.
Germany has so far insisted on parity with France and it is
unclear how Berlin would react to the proposal, but a German
opposition parliamentarian voiced pessimism about the deal going
ahead in the absence of a clear political strategy.