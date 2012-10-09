LONDON Oct 9 Shares in EADS rose
sharply and those in BAE Systems fell on Tuesday, with
three traders attributing the move to a report by German news
agency DPA that merger talks between the two companies had
collapsed.
The DPA report cited sources close to the negotiations.
A source close to EADS told Reuters that the DPA report was
wrong.
EADS shares rose as high as 26.85 euros a share before
ceding most of their gains to trade up 0.2 percent on the day at
26.30 euros by 1143 GMT. Shares in BAE, meanwhile, were down 1
percent at 323.1 pence, off their earlier low of 320.9 pence.